Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 915 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $585.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $586.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $558.95 and a 200-day moving average of $537.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.