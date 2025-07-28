Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,362 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 113,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $7,069,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 84,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.63. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

Hess Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.7098 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $553,729,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $127,035.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

