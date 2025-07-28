Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $212,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ovintiv by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,205,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 314,974 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.94.

OVV stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

