Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iv, sold 192,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $12,485,922.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,137,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,168,633.80. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,390 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $104,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,525. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,447 shares of company stock worth $43,878,843. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $75.60 on Monday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCOR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Procore Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.