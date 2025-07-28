Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1,679.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,137 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.92.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $205.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.74 and a 52 week high of $262.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

