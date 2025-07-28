Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $467,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,840 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.4% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,495,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $130.83 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average is $128.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

