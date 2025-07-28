Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 52,803 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.