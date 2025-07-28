Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $565,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97,375.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $68.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

