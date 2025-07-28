Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $599,000 Position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Semtech were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 364.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,015,000 after buying an additional 2,562,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Semtech by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,542,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,226 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $51,315,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,491,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 821,671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,708.08. This trade represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.92. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Semtech’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Semtech

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.