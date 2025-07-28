Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $599,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Energizer were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $24.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 184.22%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Energizer news, Director Donal L. Mulligan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Moore acquired 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

