Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $553,000 in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $108.66 on Monday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $114.40. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Federal Signal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSS

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.