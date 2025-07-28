Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Linde by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,551,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,857,741,000 after buying an additional 554,480 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,128,233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Linde by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $472.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

