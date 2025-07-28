Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Strategic Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 17.3% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $78.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.05.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

