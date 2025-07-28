Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $476,000 Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,684,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66 and a beta of 2.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

