Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $502,000 Investment in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

