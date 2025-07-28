Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $556,000 Investment in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 172,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 227.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,733 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $35.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.