Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $595,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $179.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $180.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.14. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

