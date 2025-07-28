Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.65.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

