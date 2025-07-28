Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,070 Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Avista by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. Avista Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.76%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.