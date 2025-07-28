Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,070 Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Avista by 7.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Avista Price Performance
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). Avista had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.
Avista Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.76%.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
