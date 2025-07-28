Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,569 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after buying an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% in the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,974 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after acquiring an additional 999,882 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $113.86 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.18.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
