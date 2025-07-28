Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

