Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 174 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $136.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $91,368.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,404.16. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $75,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,690.73. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,598 shares of company stock worth $6,529,928. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

