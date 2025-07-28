Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,672 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Assurant by 192.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Assurant by 47.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $186.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.63 and a 12-month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.