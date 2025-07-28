Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 32,084 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,084 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 53.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $98.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $121.44.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.