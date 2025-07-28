Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 47,687 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 47,687 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.