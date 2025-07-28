Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cars.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cars.com from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com
In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 27,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 844,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,642.75. This trade represents a 3.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Cars.com Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $852.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.86. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.