Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Shares of F opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

