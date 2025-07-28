Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of ITB opened at $100.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $82.71 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.