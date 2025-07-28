Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after buying an additional 1,038,996 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,926,000 after buying an additional 986,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after buying an additional 950,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0%
NASDAQ:JANX opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.86. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $71.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.
Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics
In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $106,755.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,912.17. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Janux Therapeutics Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
