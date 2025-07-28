Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after buying an additional 1,038,996 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,926,000 after buying an additional 986,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after buying an additional 950,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.86. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

View Our Latest Report on JANX

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $106,755.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,912.17. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.