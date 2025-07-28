Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Winmark by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $383.20 on Monday. Winmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $459.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.16 and its 200-day moving average is $371.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. Winmark had a net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,144,123.85. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

