Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,158,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $286.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.46. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,100.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,793 shares of company stock worth $58,752,794. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

