115,218 Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 70.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $13,174,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of NMI by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NMI Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NMI stock opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.93% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 329,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $852,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 409,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

