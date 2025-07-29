11,949 Shares in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of XENE opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XENE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

