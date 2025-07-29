11,995 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

