14,650 Shares in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $461,249,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $126,068,000.

Get South Bow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Bow presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

South Bow Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. South Bow Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. South Bow’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

(Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.