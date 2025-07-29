204,000 Shares in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Schrodinger during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Schrodinger Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 83.39% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrodinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.