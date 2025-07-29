263,132 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.32% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NTST stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -230.63 and a beta of 0.89. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.77.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,075.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 target price on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTST

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.