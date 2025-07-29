26,507 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Cohu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cohu by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cohu by 1,225.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $906.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

