26,873 Shares in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of Quaker Houghton at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Houghton by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 390.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Houghton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Quaker Houghton Stock Performance

KWR opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quaker Houghton has a 12-month low of $95.91 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

