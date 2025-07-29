2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.18. 8,350,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Down 5.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVIX. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 5,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 628,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF by 643.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

