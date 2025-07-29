34,504 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,798,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,917,000 after acquiring an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,110,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,425,000 after buying an additional 566,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,737,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Hovde Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average is $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

