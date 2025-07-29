3,898 Shares in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,898 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.93. Target Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

