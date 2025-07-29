40,100 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.66. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.