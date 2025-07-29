421,968 Shares in TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 421,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of TransAlta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 64.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in TransAlta by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 942,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 437,511 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 267,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TAC opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -609.20 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $526.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.31 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

