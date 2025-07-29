44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $177.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $13,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,898,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,948,446,984.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,264,800 shares of company stock worth $786,735,503. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

