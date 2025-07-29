53,340 Shares in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Allete at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Allete by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allete by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allete by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allete in the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allete in the first quarter worth $622,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allete Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.79. Allete, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $66.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Allete Announces Dividend

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Allete’s payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

