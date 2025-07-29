5,742 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZFEB. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter valued at $420,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ZFEB opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

