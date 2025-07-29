6,314 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 337,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.11 per share, with a total value of $22,990,598.61. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,045,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,571,970.24. This trade represents a 9.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VAC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

