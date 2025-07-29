87,106 Shares in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.13% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 159.4% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 454,882 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 193.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Green Plains by 2,171.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Green Plains, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $601.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.62 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

