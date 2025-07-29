Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ASO stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

